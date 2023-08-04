Was Madonna And Kd Lang's Relationship Real Or Just For Show?

Apart from kd lang, Madonna was also rumored to be involved with other women. Model Jenny Shimizu, who was also Angelina Jolie's ex, previously revealed that she was intimate with the singer in the 1990s. "I was her secret 'booty call' available any time of the day or night for secret sex sessions," she told Daily Mail (via Pink News). Madonna apparently dated Ingrid Casares, too, which was why she had a falling out with ex-BFF Sandra Bernhard, who Casares also dated. "I've always had a theory that you meet people to meet other people," Casares shared with New York Magazine. "I met Sandra because I was supposed to meet M. It's very obvious."

Madonna never explicitly confirmed these rumors, nor did she say that she was interested in women outright. But in her The Advocate interview, she revealed that she had sexual experiences with women, especially during her younger years. "All of my sexual experiences when I was young were with girls," she shared. "I mean, we didn't have those sleep-over parties for nothing." Meanwhile, her former manager, Camilla Barbone, once told The Mirror that Madonna "was into anyone, men or women, anyone who was beautiful. She loved sex."

But while Madonna has never clarified what her sexuality was, she took to TikTok to hint at it. In the video that has since gone viral, she held a pair of pink underwear and wrote, "If I miss it, I'm gay!" Once she attempted to throw it into the bin, she purposely missed and then proceeded to walk away in a rather dramatic fashion. Make of that what you will.