George Clooney Has A Romantic Past With A Bold And The Beautiful Star
In the past, George Clooney has been romantically involved with a star of a popular soap opera. The actor first shot to fame playing the lead role on NBC's television drama "ER" in 1994. During his time working on the series, the former bachelor struck up an on-set romance with his leading lady Julianna Margulies, who played nurse Carol Hathaway opposite his Dr. Doug Ross. However, the two didn't end up dating in real life, with Margulies telling Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, "He and I always joke that thank god nothing ever happened, because now we can remain friends for the rest of our lives."
Prior to Margulies, Clooney was in a romantic relationship with late actor Kelly Preston. The pair met through an agent in 1987, fresh off the heels of Preston's divorce from her husband Kevin Cage. They dated for over a year and even lived together before splitting up in 1989. During their time together, the "Ocean's Eleven" star called his relationship with Preston "the most important thing in my life," per Us Weekly. Then, in 1996, he started dating French law student Celine Balitran. The two first crossed paths while Clooney was in Paris shooting his film "The Peacemaker," according to Page Six. They broke up after three years together, with Clooney telling Esquire of their split, "The truth is, it just became tougher and tougher for us to make it." After that relationship, the actor went on to be romantically involved with the "Bold and the Beautiful" star Krista Allen.
George Clooney and Krista Allen had an on-off romance
Per Fox News, George Clooney and Krista Allen began dating in 2002 after meeting and falling in love on the set of "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." They called it quits in 2004, only to find their way back into each other years later in 2008. During their time apart, Clooney dated model Lisa Snowden and ex-girlfriend Sarah Larson, while Allen was briefly linked to television actor Christopher Jaymes. A source close to the couple told the New York Daily News that Allen had lingering feelings for Clooney, and vice versa. "Krista has always been there for him," the insider said. "She admits she just can't get over him ... George really loves her [too]." Another claimed that Clooney's family and friends were in favor of his relationship with Allen. "Krista has been going to George's house, cooking dinner, hanging out. George's friends and his parents really like her and are urging George to settle down with her," the source told the outlet, via the Mumbai Mirror. "She was always there when he's been between girlfriends. She's very loyal."
However, things ultimately didn't work out for the two, and the pair called it quits for good in 2009. According to YourTango, it was Allen who walked away from their relationship after reportedly getting fed up with Clooney and realizing that the actor was not "long-term boyfriend material." Following their breakup, both the "Batman and Robin" star and the "Days of Our Lives" actor got married to other partners.
Krista Allen married a British rapper
Krista Allen was actually married twice, first to production manager Justin Moritt, with whom she tied the knot in 1996. The couple welcomed their son Jake in 1997 before getting divorced in 1999, according to WENN (via contactmusic.com). In 2010, following her relationship with George Clooney, the "Significant Mother" star got married for a second time to British rapper Mams Taylor. As RadarOnline reported, Mams shared the happy news of their marriage on his Facebook page, saying he and Krista wed in a quiet ceremony with just her mother, son Jake, and Mams' nephew as their witnesses. "So HAPPY and GRATEFUL! Bigger celebration to follow!" he wrote. However, Krista would go on to file for divorce in 2012, according to TMZ. Years after their split, it was reported that Krista was dating "Castle" star Nathan Fillion in 2015. However, their romance was also short-lived, with Hello! saying the pair lasted just less than a year.
As for Clooney, the actor married his second wife Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) on September 27, 2014 in a private ceremony in Venice. The couple were first introduced by a mutual friend during a dinner at George's home in Italy in 2013, over two decades after he split from his first wife, Talia Balsam. He and Amal — a barrister who specializes in international law and human rights — are now proud parents to twin children, Ella and Alexander, whom they welcomed in 2017, per Us Weekly.