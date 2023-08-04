George Clooney Has A Romantic Past With A Bold And The Beautiful Star

In the past, George Clooney has been romantically involved with a star of a popular soap opera. The actor first shot to fame playing the lead role on NBC's television drama "ER" in 1994. During his time working on the series, the former bachelor struck up an on-set romance with his leading lady Julianna Margulies, who played nurse Carol Hathaway opposite his Dr. Doug Ross. However, the two didn't end up dating in real life, with Margulies telling Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, "He and I always joke that thank god nothing ever happened, because now we can remain friends for the rest of our lives."

Prior to Margulies, Clooney was in a romantic relationship with late actor Kelly Preston. The pair met through an agent in 1987, fresh off the heels of Preston's divorce from her husband Kevin Cage. They dated for over a year and even lived together before splitting up in 1989. During their time together, the "Ocean's Eleven" star called his relationship with Preston "the most important thing in my life," per Us Weekly. Then, in 1996, he started dating French law student Celine Balitran. The two first crossed paths while Clooney was in Paris shooting his film "The Peacemaker," according to Page Six. They broke up after three years together, with Clooney telling Esquire of their split, "The truth is, it just became tougher and tougher for us to make it." After that relationship, the actor went on to be romantically involved with the "Bold and the Beautiful" star Krista Allen.