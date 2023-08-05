Jim Carrey's Daughter Jane Has An Impressive Hollywood Career Of Her Own

Jim Carrey is the father to a child who shares his talent for entertaining. The "Ace Ventura" star's daughter is Jane Carrey, who was born in 1987. In a 2006 interview with The Sun (via Hindustan Times), Jim opened up about the importance of sharing quality time with his then-teenage daughter. "I look forward to the time I spend with her. Nothing really compares to that. That's my current focus," Jim said. He added, "Everything else is secondary. It wasn't like that the whole time. My priorities were different earlier on. But life has a way of showing you."

When he was interviewed by ScreenSlam in 2014 leading up to the release of "Dumb and Dumber To," Jim revealed that Jane had prevented him from walking away from acting on more than one occasion. "There's been a couple of times when I've said, 'I don't know if I want to do this anymore,'" Jim said. He then stated that in response to this, Jane said, "Dad, you gotta. It's what you do.You don't have it; it has you." Jane likewise has a passion for performing.