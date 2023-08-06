Jessica Alba's Drama With Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Explained

Since their time playing genetically engineered superhumans in the series "Dark Angel" in the early 2000s, Jessica Alba and Jensen Ackles have enjoyed continued success in Hollywood. They've also both received some glowing reviews from their castmates, so you'd assume they would have at least been amicable colleagues. This, however, was not the case.

In 2016, Jason Statham had nothing but positive things to say about Alba after they filmed "Mechanic: Resurrection" together. "She's a real sweetheart and she's a really serious actress that takes her part very seriously — and she likes to have a lot of fun," he told People. As for Ackles, his longtime "Supernatural" costar Jared Padalecki once told Zap2It (via HelloGiggles), "When Jared and I met, we kind of instantly became friends." He also praised his pal's relentless enthusiasm for the work they were doing, even when the days stretched long. Fans adored Ackles and Padalecki's off-screen bromance, and although Padalecki expressed disappointment in Ackles for not informing him about his plan for a "Supernatural" spinoff, they patched things up and didn't let the incident destroy their friendship.

But according to Ackles, he and Alba were anything but friends during their "Dark Angel" days, and he has some thoughts about why the "Sin City" actor wasn't happy about his addition to the cast.