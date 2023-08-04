The Truth About What Happened To Glow Recipe After Appearing On Shark Tank
The co-founders of Glow Recipe have walked away victorious from "Shark Tank." Back in 2015, Sarah Lee and Christine Chang presented their Korean beauty brand to the sharks, per Shark Tank Global. The two were asking for $425,000 in exchange for a shark to gain 10% of Glow Recipe, a business they initiated in 2014. After the two presented their pitch, in which they revealed that they'd gathered $550,000 in sales over that past year, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban decided not to invest in the company.
Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec each made offers, and the co-founders ended up saying yes to Herjavec. Lee and Chang agreed to give him 25% of Glow Recipe for $425,000. Leading up to the episode's air date, Lee and Chang spoke about the appearance on The Glow Edit, calling it "one of the most exhilarating experiences of our lives." They continued, "We've heard that segments get edited down significantly, so we have no idea what will be airing tonight, but we can only say that we did our best, and we walked out of there knowing that we gave it absolutely everything we had." Following this deal, Glow Recipe has continued on a positive path.
Glow Recipe sales have soared since Shark Tank
Since their time on "Shark Tank," Glow Recipe co-founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang changed their mind about a business deal. Though the duo initially said yes to an offer from Robert Herjavec, in a 2018 CNBC article it was revealed that they ultimately "decided not to accept the investment," and both parties "parted ways amicably." Chang opened up about this choice in 2021, saying on the "Startup to Storefront" podcast, "They are incredible partners, and they would have been incredible partners regardless. But for our business at the time, it just wasn't the right decision."
In 2021, six years after Lee and Chang went on the hit reality show, Forbes wrote about the beauty brand's triumphant year. Influencers such as Stephanie Valentine and Mikayla Nogueira had been using Glow Recipe products in viral TikTok videos, which Lee said "resulted in an overall halo effect across the brand." The article noted that Glow Recipe scored $60 million in sales in 2020 and added that the brand was projected to earn $100 million in annual retail revenue by the close of 2021. The company has maintained their large following of customers and is still expanding.
Glow Recipe has millions of followers and counting
Glow Recipe remains a thriving beauty brand nearly a decade after "Shark Tank." As of 2023, the company boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers, as well as more than 650,000 TikTok followers. The Glow Recipe Instagram bio details that the business is available at beauty retailer Sephora in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It was reported by Glossy in February 2023 that, in regards to earned media value, Glow Recipe was listed as No. 1 for skincare brands of 2022 by Tribe Dynamics. The publication also wrote that the business had collected more than $75 million in just under a year.
The Glow Recipe website lists some of their best-selling products, including the Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, and the Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum, all three of which are listed as award-winning items. In addition, the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops were featured in a July 2023 Vogue write-up listing the top Korean skincare items of 2023. Through social media, the brand keeps customers updated on their latest endeavors, such as an August 2023 Instagram announcement that their "clinically effective, fruit-inspired product" will next be available for purchase at Sephora Philippines. Glow Recipe fans have since left positive comments on the post, with one person writing, "I love this brand." Another content creator, Alexandra S Siderman, chimed in and said, "This line is heaven sent!"