The Truth About What Happened To Glow Recipe After Appearing On Shark Tank

The co-founders of Glow Recipe have walked away victorious from "Shark Tank." Back in 2015, Sarah Lee and Christine Chang presented their Korean beauty brand to the sharks, per Shark Tank Global. The two were asking for $425,000 in exchange for a shark to gain 10% of Glow Recipe, a business they initiated in 2014. After the two presented their pitch, in which they revealed that they'd gathered $550,000 in sales over that past year, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban decided not to invest in the company.

Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec each made offers, and the co-founders ended up saying yes to Herjavec. Lee and Chang agreed to give him 25% of Glow Recipe for $425,000. Leading up to the episode's air date, Lee and Chang spoke about the appearance on The Glow Edit, calling it "one of the most exhilarating experiences of our lives." They continued, "We've heard that segments get edited down significantly, so we have no idea what will be airing tonight, but we can only say that we did our best, and we walked out of there knowing that we gave it absolutely everything we had." Following this deal, Glow Recipe has continued on a positive path.