Matchmaker Tells Us Tom Cruise And Sofia Vergara's Reconnection Would Be FIRE

With so many big-name celebrity couples splitting up, including Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, playing armchair matchmaker has become our new favorite pastime. We can't quite decide whether Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian would make a winning team, but we could totally picture Manganiello rebounding with Shakira; the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker could teach him some new moves for his on-screen dance routines if the "Magic Mike" franchise were ever rebooted.

As for Vergara, some old gossip about Tom Cruise's purported infatuation with the "America's Got Talent" judge is being revived now that she's single. The actors had a brief fling in 2005, and Heat (via the Mirror) spoke to a source who claimed that Cruise is interested in seeing if there's any spark with his former flame now. "It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped Sofia and chose Katie [Holmes]," said the insider.

In his book, "Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography," author Andrew Morton recounts how Cruise first met Vergara at an Oscars party hosted by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. "The next day, Sofia faced a blizzard of phone calls, text messages, and e-mails from the remorselessly romantic Mr. Cruise, who sent her flowers, notes, and chocolates," he writes. According to Morton, Vergara, who was raised Catholic, ultimately decided she didn't want to convert to Scientology, which was the kiss of death for the short-lived relationship. But one matchmaker thinks the actors' different religious views may no longer be an obstacle.