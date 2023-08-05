Tragic Details About The US Women's Soccer Team

Since making her debut in the Women's Professional Soccer League, Megan Rapinoe has curated a long and successful career chock full of incredible feats. However, amid her record-breaking plays and legendary wins, the beloved talent has dealt with family tragedy — specifically regarding her brother Brian and his drug use. In her 2020 memoir, "One Life," Rapinoe revealed she wanted to be just like her older sibling, who also played soccer, growing up.

"I idolized my Brian. And I guess, what with the hair and the clothes and the being into soccer... it must be true," she wrote. While her early childhood was full of fond memories of Brian, things took a turn for the worse when he got into drugs at age 15. His substance abuse problems persisted for more than 20 years and resulted in numerous prison stays.

"Outside of prison, Brian was just a druggie, stealing to buy heroin, but basically a docile and amendable person," she explained in her memoir. "On the inside, he was a violent gang member, frequently having his sentence extended for possession of drugs." While Rapinoe's relationship with her older brother has faced an array of heartbreaking moments, the Olympic gold medalist shared a heartwarming Instagram post of the pair reuniting during the 2022 holiday season. According to GQ, Brian was released from prison in January 2022, and now lives with their parents while working as a general contractor.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).