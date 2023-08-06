What Lil Durk Had To Say About His Friendship With Morgan Wallen

When Lil Durk released the song "Broadway Girls" featuring Morgan Wallen in December 2021, it surprised some fans. Leading up to the song's video release, the rapper and country singer gave shout-outs to one another on Instagram. "Broadway Girls with my friend @lildurk out now!!! Country [handshake emoji] Trenches," Wallen wrote alongside behind-the-scenes photos from their video shoot. The reason the collaboration between the two chart-toppers was so unexpected was that earlier that year, in February 2021, Wallen was embroiled in controversy when a viral video leaked of him using the n-word. Wallen issued an apology at the time but still received serious backlash.

Not long after they released a song together, Durkio defended Wallen. "Nah, he ain't no racist," the Chicago-born rapper told TMZ in January 2022 when asked about his thoughts on Wallen's use of the racial slur. "We had [a talk] behind closed doors, and I'll vouch for him," Lil Durk added.

The year that Wallen's controversial viral video leaked was the same year he got to know Lil Durk. It happened after the "Back in Blood" rapper reached out on Instagram in hopes of collaborating. "Me and him had been talking a little bit throughout the year — and kind of developed a friendship," Wallen said during an interview with Druski on Clubhouse in December 2021 (via Variety). Later, Lil Durk spoke about how the pair not only worked together but forged a bond.