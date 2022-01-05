Lil Durk Wants Everyone To Know This About Morgan Wallen
Rapper Lil Durk has something to say about his recent collaborator, country singer Morgan Wallen. The unlikely pair teamed up on Durk's new track "Broadway Girls," which blends the two artists' signature genres to make a bonafide hit. "Broadway Girls" hit Number 1 on the Billboard hip-hop chart, marking a notable achievement for Wallen, who is still rising back from major career controversy.
In early 2021, Wallen was exposed for saying a racial slur in footage of the singer partying with friends published by TMZ. The leaked clip seemingly imploded Wallen's career, leading him to be shut out from radio, streaming services and awards shows for his racially insensitive remark. Following the incident, Wallen said in an interview with Good Morning America the slur came from a place of ignorance among his friends, not hate. "We say dumb stuff together. In our minds, it's playful," Wallen explained of the controversial moment. "That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from and it's wrong," he said, adding, "I didn't mean it in a derogatory manner at all."
Now, the country singer seems to be bouncing back from the scandal with ease, as Wallen celebrated having the highest-selling album across music genres in 2021. Wallen's comeback is in large part thanks to Lil Durk, who is speaking on behalf of hip-hop in the disgraced star's favor. Durk has something he wants everyone to know about the "Broadway Girls" vocalist.
Lil Durk says Morgan Wallen isn't racist
Lil Durk spoke out in support of Morgan Wallen following his racial slur controversy. According to the Chicago rapper, Wallen isn't motivated by hate. "He ain't no racist; that's my boy," Durk told TMZ. "We had a long talk," the rapper explained. "He had his public situation," Durk added, saying they squashed the situation behind "closed doors." According to the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper, Wallen's public cancellation is over thanks to his blessing. "I vouched on him and he's good," Durk said.
On Wallen's future in the rap genre, Durk thinks he's cleared to work with other hip-hop artists. The "Dangerous" singer recently told Variety he has hopes to hit the studio with other prominent Black artists."I do love Moneybagg [Yo]... He's definitely at the top of the list," he said. "But like overall, ever... I'm trying to think of not just in the past little bit... Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool." Wallen's dream collab with Lamar struck fans as odd, because the rapper has a history of zero tolerance when it comes to others using racial slurs. The "All The Stars" rapper famously kicked a white fan out of his concert for singing his lyrics that contained a racial slur. On whether Lamar should give Wallen a chance, Durk told TMZ, "For sure."