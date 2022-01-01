Morgan Wallen's Hope To Work With This Hip-Hop Artist Has Fans Confused

Morgan Wallen recently made his musical comeback with a big statement. Wallen experienced one of the biggest falls from grace of 2021 after TMZ published footage of the country singer saying a racial slur. The star immediately received widespread backlash and faced several professional consequences for saying the slur, including being banned from several award shows and dropped from radio and streaming rotations.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Wallen claimed he turned to the Black community to understand where he went wrong. "One thing I've learned already that I'm specifically sorry for is that my words matter, that words can truly hurt a person and at my core that's not what I'm OK with," Wallen explained in a YouTube video. "This week I heard firsthand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me ... I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer [understanding] of the way to my words."

After several months without releasing anything new, Wallen again shocked fans when he teamed up with rapper Lil Durk on the hip-hop infused single "Broadway Girls" which, to the surprise of many, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard hip-hop chart. Wallen may now be looking to expand his catalog in rap with a certain Grammy award-winning artist.