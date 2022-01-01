Morgan Wallen's Hope To Work With This Hip-Hop Artist Has Fans Confused
Morgan Wallen recently made his musical comeback with a big statement. Wallen experienced one of the biggest falls from grace of 2021 after TMZ published footage of the country singer saying a racial slur. The star immediately received widespread backlash and faced several professional consequences for saying the slur, including being banned from several award shows and dropped from radio and streaming rotations.
In the aftermath of the scandal, Wallen claimed he turned to the Black community to understand where he went wrong. "One thing I've learned already that I'm specifically sorry for is that my words matter, that words can truly hurt a person and at my core that's not what I'm OK with," Wallen explained in a YouTube video. "This week I heard firsthand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me ... I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer [understanding] of the way to my words."
After several months without releasing anything new, Wallen again shocked fans when he teamed up with rapper Lil Durk on the hip-hop infused single "Broadway Girls" which, to the surprise of many, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard hip-hop chart. Wallen may now be looking to expand his catalog in rap with a certain Grammy award-winning artist.
Morgan Wallen wants to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar
After successfully breaking into hip-hop, Morgan Wallen revealed to Variety that he wants to work with another big name in the genre, rapper Kendrick Lamar. "I do love Moneybagg [Yo]... He's definitely at the top of the list," Wallen said. "But like overall, ever... I'm trying to think of not just in the past little bit... Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool."
Fans definitely weren't sold on Wallen's dream collab. "Kendrick Lamar too real of a person and as an artist to ever work [with] Morgan Wallen," one Twitter user wrote. "Just cause [Wallen] tried it once doesn't mean he has to try it again," another person tweeted about a future hip-hop track from Wallen.
Given Wallen's controversial past, teaming up with Lamar seems unlikely given that the rapper called out a white concert-goer in 2018 for saying the same racial slur Wallen used earlier in 2021. On him being an outspoken anti-racist, Lamar explained to Vanity Fair, "I've been on this earth for 30 years, and there's been so many things a Caucasian person said I couldn't do. Get good credit. Buy a house in an urban city. So many things — 'you can't do that' — whether it's from afar or close up." He continued, "So if I say this is my word, let me have this one word, please let me have that word."