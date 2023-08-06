The Jamie Foxx And Jennifer Aniston Instagram Scandal Fully Explained

Jamie Foxx is the talk of the internet after he posted something controversial on his Instagram feed on August 4. The "Django Unchained" star, who has been getting back to normal life after a medical emergency earlier this year, came under fire after he posted a quote that read, "They killed this dude named Jesus ... What do you think they'll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove," according to NBC News. Some social media users felt the post was antisemitic and the backlash was enough for Foxx to take the post down. He later issued an apology.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent," read the statement he posted on August 5. Foxx went on to explain that what he posted pertained to someone in his life who "betrayed" him and that he didn't mean anything more by the quote. His post had racked up more than 2,000 comments and more than 50,000 likes before Foxx removed it, but there was one like in particular that had fans scratching their heads. As it turns out, Jennifer Aniston was amongst the people who appeared to like Foxx's upload, but she says that she did no such thing.