Athletes Who Were Forever Changed By Their Teammates' Death

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was shocked after receiving news that his former teammate Steve McNair had been shot in 2009. McNair was found dead in what was dubbed a murder-suicide after he was shot in the head by his girlfriend Sahel Kazemi. The woman had been dating the NFL player, who was married at the time, for a few months after meeting him at the restaurant she worked in Tennessee. Kazemi died of a single gunshot wound to her head and was found lying next to her former lover at the scene.

Lewis was enjoying a Fourth of July celebration at his Florida home when he got a text message relaying the news of McNair's death. "We were sitting out back of my home in Florida and watching the ocean. I remember the line I said right before I got the text, and it was: 'It's amazing that people can't slow down in life enough to realize how peaceful this really is,'" the former NFL star admitted (per ESPN). "So I'm going on about that, and I look down and I'm like, what?!"

Lewis went on to speak at his former teammate's memorial service, and he said at the time that he hoped to honor McNair in more than just football. "I dedicate my life to him — just life, just life, just life. Seasons? Naw. That's a lifetime legacy. Seasons, they fade. Lifetime, man," he said.