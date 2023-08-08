The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden's Drama With Eva Longoria Explained

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden took Eva Longoria to task after she shared some downsides to working on soap operas. Whether or not you're personally into the scandal-ridden dramas Eric Braeden and Eva Longoria have spearheaded, they are still two of the most famous television actors of all time. Braeden — the one and only Victor Newman — has been a starring character on "The Young and the Restless" for over four decades. Meanwhile, Longoria's starring role as Gabrielle Solis on "Desperate Housewives" has served her better than any other gig.

But they share even more in common. Not only are both pros at breathing life into their flawed, toxic characters, but they also once shared the same set. Years ahead of Longoria's career-defining role on "Desperate Housewives," she had a short story arc on "The Young and the Restless" playing Isabella Brana. And while Longoria's soap character was far different from the role she played on "Desperate Housewives," both required her to channel her most toxic, alluring qualities as she engaged in on-screen affairs.

Unfortunately, Longoria had to face a little of that drama in real life after comments about insufficient pay inspired Braeden to blow a gasket on Twitter.