Shady Details About NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama's Dating History

When fans were introduced to Wilmer Valderrama on "That '70s Show," the then-18-year-old hadn't been cast in a heartthrob role but he quickly became one of Hollywood's most prolific lotharios. Songs were even written about him. On "Watch What Happens Live," Ashlee Simpson confessed that her mid-aughts hit "Boyfriend" served as a message to another teen pop star who dated Valderrama, Lindsay Lohan. And on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Lohan confirmed that her song "Over" is about her split from Valderrama, revealing that she recorded it within earshot of her ex in the house they once shared.

Valderrama's relationship history includes a number of successful young starlets, and one acquaintance from his clubbing days told the New York Post that this is no coincidence; the "NCIS" star purportedly sought them out. "Wilmer comes off as the elder Hollywood statesman to the young girl who's kind of freaked out by all of it," said the insider. Valderrama also knows exactly how to make a gal feel special once his target is acquired. In lieu of an individualized gift, he presents her with the same love token he gives all of his girlfriends. "When he likes someone a lot, he gives them a black sweatband from Chrome Hearts," said a pal of the actor. "It means that you're his girlfriend, that you can hang out in his crew." How romantic.

It took many years, but one of Wilderrama's younger exes seemingly called him out for finding their age discrepancy totally acceptable.