What Pat Sajak's Wife Lesly Brown Really Does For A Living

Retired "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and his wife, Lesly Brown, seem to have solved the puzzle to spell out a long-lasting marriage. The pair have been together for over three decades, so while Sajak has guided contestants as they spin the wheel since 1981, not many people know what Brown's role was behind the scenes.

After divorcing his first wife in 1986, the TV personality was first introduced to and became friends with Brown through their mutual friend at a restaurant opening in 1988. Despite Sajak and Brown's 19-year age difference, they fell for each other quickly and tied the knot a year later in 1989. The couple welcomed their son, Patrick Sajak, in 1990 and gave birth to their daughter, Maggie Sajak, in 1995.

Throughout Pat's decades-long reign as host, Brown occasionally appeared on "Wheel of Fortune" as a guest host or in support of her husband. With the news of Pat's retirement this year, let's take a look at what Brown has done for a living, both before and after she met the TV personality.