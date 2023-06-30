Pat Sajak And His Wife Lesly Brown Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

With his retirement looming, "Wheel of Fortune" legend Pat Sajak is about to spend a whole lot more time with his wife of more than three decades, Lesly Brown. But what exactly do we know about her age?

While the woman most picture next to Sajak is typically his longtime co-star, Vanna White, it's Brown who has had his heart for the last 30-something years. Granted, as the game show host himself joked to People on their wedding day — New Year's Eve 1989 — when they first met, they were just friends. And not friends with deep-down feelings, either. "There was no electricity in the air," he said of their meeting the year prior. Evidently, the feeling was mutual. In her own recollection, Brown shared, "He was fun and easy to talk to ... but it wasn't romantic." Thankfully for the now-couple, life is indeed a wheel of fortune, and soon enough, things changed. After Brown's stint on "The Dating Game" saw her jet off to Mexico with the winner, Sajak realized he did have feelings for his friend, after all. Once again, the feeling was mutual.

Just months after realizing they were in love, Sajak and Brown were married, and they've been together ever since. And, in doing so, they beat the odds: According to Market Watch, divorce rates for couples with an age gap of 10 years or more are a whopping 39%. So — just how big is their age gap?