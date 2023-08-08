Celebs Who Look Just Like They Did As Teens

If you're a celebrity, you might "pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging," as the Red Hot Chili Peppers so eloquently put it. Part of living the "Californication" dream is appearing to age unnaturally slow because, in Hollywood, there will apparently always be a demand for 30-something actors who can pass for being teenagers. But sometimes, plastic surgery drastically changes a star's appearance rather than freezing time, and plastic surgery blunders abound in Tinseltown. Taking the risk of going under the knife can also put a celebrity's career at risk if the results turn out badly.

Unfortunately, the pressure to halt the inevitable is powerful in Hollywood. Of why she decided to get fillers, "And Just Like That..." star Kristin Davis told The Telegraph, "It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that."

But as we're all well aware, life just simply isn't fair, and time just seems to have stopped for some lucky stars. Their signs of aging are so minimal that they're easy to overlook, and if they've had work done to smooth their brows or erase crow's feet, it's impossible to tell. Whether they have their genes, surgeons, or a combination of both to thank for their looks, these stars could still pass for being teens.