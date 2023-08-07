3 Signs Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick's Relationship Wasn't Going To Last

Another Bachelor Nation couple has bit the dust. After four years together, "The Bachelorette" alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have officially called it quits. The two announced their breakup with a lengthy Instagram post and a throwback photo. They wrote, "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement." They said they'll continue to be friends and share custody of their two dogs as they navigate this new chapter in their life.

Both Bristowe and Tartick joined Bachelor Nation in hopes of finding love — Bristowe as both a contestant during Chris Soules' season and the lead of her own, and Tartick as a contestant during Becca Kufrin's season — and although they experienced some sparks, it didn't working out for them. However, the Bachelor Nation circle is small, and the two met when Tartick appeared on Bristowe's podcast, per People. Although Bristowe was in a relationship at the time, it was clear the two had a spark, and when the former Bachelorette broke up with her ex in 2018, Tartick swooped in.

In May 2021, the two took the next step in their relationship as Tartick asked Bristowe to marry him. The couple instantly became a fan-favorite among Bachelor Nation fans, and many hoped their relationship would last. Unfortunately, it didn't, and there may have been a couple of signs that it was coming to an end.