5 Quotes From Sandra Bullock About Bryan Randall That Are Heartbreaking Now

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died. In a statement shared with People, Randall's family revealed he had been privately battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for three years. Bullock and Randall met when she hired him to photograph her son Louie's fifth birthday party back in 2015. Sources say the two really hit it off and have been an item ever since. "They don't talk about their relationship status that much, but it's pretty clear what they have is a very special bond," a source told Closer in 2019.

Bullock and Randall did their best to keep their relationship out of the tabloids, though Bullock didn't hold back when taking about Randall during various interviews over the years. She spoke very highly of her relationship with Randall, whom she called the "love of [her] life" during an interview on "Red Table Talk" in 2021. "The Proposal" star went on to talk about the family the couple had built together. "We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said.

As of this writing, Bullock hadn't released a statement about Randall's tragic death, but taking a look back at some of the things that she said about Randall and their relationship is nothing short of heartbreaking now that he's gone.