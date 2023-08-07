Wayne Brady Celebrates His Pansexual Identity With Celine Dion-Inspired Coming Out Video
Wayne Brady revealed that he is pansexual in the best way possible: through song and dance. The "Let's Make A Deal" host took to Instagram to open up about his sexuality, and he used a Celine Dion track, no less.
In the video, the actor broke into song and dance along with his friends, prancing along to Dion's hit, "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." In true Brady fashion, the actor put on a show complete with choreography, a costume change, props, and confetti, which just goes to show how happy he is about his decision. "In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the LGBTQ+ family," he wrote in the lengthy caption. "I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A "real man" in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life!" He even tagged his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, daughter Maile Brady, and his ex-wife's boyfriend, Jason Fordham.
Fans, of course, wasted time to show their support for Brady's revelation, with many celebrating with him in the comments.
Fans show full support for Wayne Brady
Tons of fans rushed to the comments section of Wayne Brady's post to share how proud they are that he was finally able to share his truth. "Yesssss I love you Mr. Brady. One of the MOST talented ppl in show biz," one fan penned. "Much love to you! You deserve all the joy you bring to others returned unto you. Here's to your freedom and joy!" wrote another.
In an interview with People, Brady shared that he realized that he was pansexual upon finding out that bisexuality can't quite define what he was. "To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual, or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place," he said. The "How I Met Your Mother" star also revealed that it was Robin Williams' untimely death that prompted him to a path of self-discovery. "I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I'd either repressed, suppressed, or just didn't wanna deal with," he added.
Brady is not open to dating anyone, at least not right now, noting that he still has a lot of inner work to do. "Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people," he said.