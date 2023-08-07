Wayne Brady Celebrates His Pansexual Identity With Celine Dion-Inspired Coming Out Video

Wayne Brady revealed that he is pansexual in the best way possible: through song and dance. The "Let's Make A Deal" host took to Instagram to open up about his sexuality, and he used a Celine Dion track, no less.

In the video, the actor broke into song and dance along with his friends, prancing along to Dion's hit, "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." In true Brady fashion, the actor put on a show complete with choreography, a costume change, props, and confetti, which just goes to show how happy he is about his decision. "In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the LGBTQ+ family," he wrote in the lengthy caption. "I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A "real man" in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life!" He even tagged his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, daughter Maile Brady, and his ex-wife's boyfriend, Jason Fordham.

Fans, of course, wasted time to show their support for Brady's revelation, with many celebrating with him in the comments.