What's The Real Meaning Of Cruel Summer By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

In the age of TikTok, it's no longer surprising when years or even decades-old songs skyrocket to the top of the charts. We've seen it happen with Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," both tracks finding themselves resurfacing on the charts after years of dormancy. While it's not as old as the aforementioned hits, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" track from her 2019 album "Lover" got the same treatment, blowing up on TikTok, re-entering radio circulation, and then climbing the Billboard Charts. Even Swift herself couldn't believe that it happened.

"The weirdest, most magical thing is happening. It's never happened to me in the whole time I've ever been doing this," she said in one of her Eras world tour stops. "'Cruel Summer' was on the 'Lover' album. That album came out four years ago. And I just need to let you know something: 'Cruel Summer,' that song was my pride and joy on that album." She went on to say that it was supposed to be launched as a single, but then COVID-19 happened. Fast forward to 2023, the song finally got the attention it deserved, prompting her label to make it a single as originally planned. "You guys have streamed 'Cruel Summer' so much right now in 2023 that it's like at the top. It's, like, rising on the streaming charts so crazy."

With "Cruel Summer" being everyone's 2023 summer anthem, you may be curious to find out what the song Swift considers near and dear to her might mean. Let's do a quick analysis, Swiftie-style, shall we?