The Financial Struggles Andrew Walker Faced Before His Hallmark Fame
On the surface, Andrew Walker seems to lead a rather glamorous life. The actor has had a prolific career, starring in a number of Hallmark movies like "Love Struck Cafe," "Bottled with Love," and "The 27-Hour Day." In 2022, it was announced that Walker was offered a multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Hallmark's parent company, per Parade.
Walker accepted the offer, cementing his future success as a Hallmark star. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "The impact this network is making on its viewers is infectious and I'm thrilled to be continuing our collaboration."
While Walker has attained fame and job security in recent years, the path to prosperity didn't come without struggle. Although he's now in a more comfortable place financially, Walker hasn't always lived a life of luxury. In the early stages of his career, he could hardly afford basic necessities. Fortunately, things eventually got much better, with Walker putting his longtime financial worries to rest.
Andrew Walker struggled to pay rent
For years, Andrew Walker was extremely tight on money. In May 2022, his wife Cassandra Troy opened up about her and Walker's past financial hardships on Instagram. She revealed that they lived in a modest two-bedroom apartment for a decade. Amid their efforts to keep their juice business Little West afloat, they struggled to pay rent. Despite their challenges, they made a host of notable memories there, such as getting married and establishing their business. "It was the perfect most humbling place for us at that time in our lives," she noted.
While Troy shared that she and Walker could continue to live comfortably in a small space, she seemed happy to have moved into a gorgeous new home. Alongside a couple of photos flaunting their lavish pool, Troy wrote, "We have believed, challenged and stretch ourselves, and while we'll never stop doing that, today I'm taking a moment to be proud of the journey that's brought us to this."
Walker and Troy have stayed strong and supported each other amid their monetary troubles. The couple, who shares two sons together, met back in 2004, per Us Weekly. They have professed their longtime love for each other on numerous occasions. In a 2021 Valentine's Day Instagram post, Walker wrote, "17 years. Two kids later. I still feel like I met you last week."
Andrew Walker and Cassandra Troy prioritized their expenses
Andrew Walker and Cassandra Troy have been resourceful about their finances. Instead of spending big bucks on an extravagant wedding, they put their funds into their juice company, per the Little West website. They wrote, "In 2013, we eloped and used the money we'd been saving up for a wedding to start building our dream business: bringing amazing tasting, top-quality juices to our small community." The project has been a labor of love for the couple, as they added, "We've always been passionate about eating with an emphasis on nutrition and wellness, and we love inspiring people to lead a healthier, more invigorating life."
Walker and Troy's hard work has paid off, as they've achieved great success with their business. In an Instagram post, they shared what sets their juices apart. The co-founders wrote, "While other companies may use artificial ingredients or add sweeteners to their juices, Little West is 100% pure fruit and vegetable juice made from farm fresh local produce within 48 hours of harvest." Their drinks can be purchased at select Whole Foods stores or on their company website.