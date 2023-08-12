Here's What Kendall Jenner Looks Like Without Makeup

Viewers have watched Kendall Jenner grow up before their eyes since she first appeared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007. Over the years and seasons of the reality series, Jenner revealed her aspirations to become a model and soon, she made her dreams come true. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," she shared with Jimmy Fallon a letter she wrote to herself when she was 14 years old in hopes of manifesting a modeling career. "Dear me, I am on my freshmen retreat right now and it is really boring. But I met new people, so I guess that's good. I am modeling right now and I love it ... My goal in life is to become a big-time model and travel to really amazing places. I really hope it happens," Jenner read aloud.

Of course, the "Kardashians" star made it happen and she has since modeled for countless designers and is no stranger to wearing makeup. In fact, her various makeup looks often start trends and Jenner shares her beauty tips in videos where we get to see her bare-faced — and she proves that she doesn't need makeup to look glamorous.