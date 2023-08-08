What We Know About Kassie DePaiva's Return To Days Of Our Lives

Watch out, soap fans; everybody's favorite bad girl is back! That's right, Kassie DePaiva is returning to Days of Our Lives as Salem's wickedest woman, Eve Donovan. And it's guaranteed she'll bring the drama with a capital D. Soap Central notes just a few of the mischievous misdoings that made everybody love to hate Eve. They include tricking an amnesiac into walking down the aisle with her, getting her fellow costar, Hayley Chen, deported, and bedding her daughter's boyfriend. Now that's a low blow.

It was always a matter of time before Eve was banged up behind bars. And sure enough, per Soaps, DePaiva waved farewell to her fellow Salemites on December 31, 2019, after the long arm of the law finally caught up with the villainous vixen. Eve was apprehended and hauled away, kicking and screaming— in a to-die-for va-va-voom red dress — and thrown in the slammer for kidnapping Ben Weston on his wedding day.

"Thank you, soap opera fans, for all your love and support. On New Year's Eve, once again, Eve Donovan will leave town after wreaking havoc," the actor tweeted (via Soap Central). "I just want to send a big love letter out to all of you that have watched and supported me over the years. As you know, I love working in daytime. It has been my honor and pleasure to work on Days of Our Lives over the last five years." Here's what we know about Kassie DePaiva's return to "Days of Our Lives."