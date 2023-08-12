Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

If there is one family where you are guaranteed to live an extremely lavish lifestyle, it's the Kardashian family. From outrageous birthday parties to extravagant holidays, if you're part of "America's royal family," you're sure to have a comfortable life.

It's no surprise as each Kardashian and Jenner has their own passions and business that have amassed over 2 billion dollars together! And if there is one thing that the Kardashians are known for, it's that they love and would do anything for their family, especially their children. Although Rob Kardashian has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, it's no secret he adores his daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob and his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, welcomed Dream in November 2020, per People. Even though Chyna and the Kardashians haven't always got along, the one thing they all seem to come together for is Dream.

Kendall Jenner even revealed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2019 that out of all her siblings who are parents, Rob is the best. She said, "I'd say that Rob is No. 1. He's so good to his daughter!" Seeing as Dream is Rob's only child, not only does she receive all his attention, but she also gets everything she wants. Both of Dream's parents are well off, and they don't mind spending a buck or thousands on their daughter.