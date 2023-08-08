Mr. Beast's Latest $100M Lawsuit Over Burger Chain Drama Fully Explained

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as the famous YouTuber, Mr. Beast, got an order of a hamburger with a side of lawsuit because of one of his business ventures. According to Business Insider, Donaldson began his YouTube career in 2012, however, it wasn't until about five years later that his first video ever went viral. From giving away millions of dollars to doing outlandish stunts, Donaldson's videos have amassed millions of views over the years. Eager for the next one to come out, the YouTube sensation has over 178 million subscribers on the platform.

Not only did he gain more followers over the years, but he also became richer and richer. According to The Richest, in 2022, Donaldson was making around $3 to $5 million a month. While many would spend that money on cars, houses, and everything in between, Donaldson has tried to venture into different businesses, one of which included Mr.Beast Burger.

Mr. Beast Burger came out of the blue after the YouTuber decided to shoot a video of a free restaurant giving free food to his followers. The demand inspired Donaldson to create a virtual fast-food chain called Mr. Beast Burger. The company's website described the business, sharing, "He [Donaldson] has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger–a virtual restaurant brand, now available to order across the U.S. for delivery only." But what started as a potential big business has quickly turned into a headache for the YouTuber as new lawsuits have emerged.