Every Time Cardi B Has Lost Her Cool

Ever since Cardi B skyrocketed to fame, the rapper has turned heads. But it's not only her talent as an artist that has people talking, but her larger-than-life personality as well. The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, has become one of the most successful female rappers in history. She's the first female rapper to achieve diamond status with her single "Bodak Yellow," and she's surpassed some of the most legendary rappers to date in record sales. In 2020 her album "Invasion of Privacy" broke Nicki Minaj's record for the longest-charting album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200 chart, another record the "Careful" rapper broke before turning 30.

When Cardi B's vocals aren't grabbing the attention of millions, her temper is making headlines. The rapper is known for being unapologetic, and she has had a long list of people she's publicly beefed with. Whether it's a Twitter outburst causing a stir, or her mouth getting the best of her, the "I Like It" rapper's attitude is anything but tame. Don't get on her bad side either — as the New York native's bite matches her bark. From throwing microphones to throwing her shoe, the artist is no stranger to confrontation. Bring a bucket and a mop, because the singer has a history of messy drama. We're taking a look at all the times Cardi B has lost her cool.