Every Time Cardi B Has Lost Her Cool
Ever since Cardi B skyrocketed to fame, the rapper has turned heads. But it's not only her talent as an artist that has people talking, but her larger-than-life personality as well. The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, has become one of the most successful female rappers in history. She's the first female rapper to achieve diamond status with her single "Bodak Yellow," and she's surpassed some of the most legendary rappers to date in record sales. In 2020 her album "Invasion of Privacy" broke Nicki Minaj's record for the longest-charting album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200 chart, another record the "Careful" rapper broke before turning 30.
When Cardi B's vocals aren't grabbing the attention of millions, her temper is making headlines. The rapper is known for being unapologetic, and she has had a long list of people she's publicly beefed with. Whether it's a Twitter outburst causing a stir, or her mouth getting the best of her, the "I Like It" rapper's attitude is anything but tame. Don't get on her bad side either — as the New York native's bite matches her bark. From throwing microphones to throwing her shoe, the artist is no stranger to confrontation. Bring a bucket and a mop, because the singer has a history of messy drama. We're taking a look at all the times Cardi B has lost her cool.
Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan
It was the mic-toss heard around the world. Cardi B was the face of front-page news when she hurled her microphone at a fan while performing in Las Vegas. The incident occurred when the "Be Careful" singer asked fans to throw water on her in between sets while she sang outdoors at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub. Seemingly following the rapper's lead — a fan did just that — and was met with the artist's microphone being hurled in her direction.
The fan who was hit by the equipment filed a battery report against the Grammy award-winning rapper, claiming she wasn't even the one to throw the drink. The woman noted that she experienced pain after the microphone struck her right shoulder, and she said she had a video recording of the altercation.
The Las Vegas Police Department ultimately dismissed the case. "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," their statement read, per Insider. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case." After the video went viral, fans took to Twitter to criticize Cardi B for lip-syncing when her track continued to play in the background after she tossed her microphone.
Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beef has captivated the rap industry. The rappers have feuded for years, evolving from a dispute over a joint track to a shoe-throwing incident during New York Fashion Week. The drama began following the release of the track "Motorsport" in 2017, in which Minaj and Cardi B are both featured. The "Up" artist claimed that Minaj's verse on the track wasn't what was originally recorded, which the "Barbie Dreams" singer disputed, thus ensuring one of the biggest beefs in rap history.
The feud turned physical in 2018 when video footage showed Cardi B hurling a shoe at Minaj at Harper's Bazaar's bash during NYFW and screaming at her to stop speaking about her child. Minaj denied that she had ever written about the rapper's child on her Beats 1 radio show saying (via Fader): "...I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj will never, has never speak ill of anyone's child." Years later, the rappers have yet to call a truce on their feud.
Cardi B broke up a fight backstage
Cardi B took matters into her own hands backstage at the Grammys in 2023. The "Please Me" singer was caught on video by Entertainment Tonight attempting to break up an argument between surviving Migos rappers Offset and Quavo. In the video, the rapper is heard shouting "Both of y'all's wrong! This is not right!" When Entertainment Tonight asked Cardi B about the argument she seemed unphased, saying, "The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey."
The incident occurred right before Migos performed his tribute to former Migos band member Quavo, who was shot and killed in 2022. Offset attempted to smooth things over following reports of the altercation in a since-deleted tweet (per TMZ). The rappers were rumored to have beef ever since Offset and his wife Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and the late Takeoff on Instagram in 2022, ultimately breaking up Migos. Quavo and Takeoff went on to form a duo rap group without Offset, ultimately igniting rumors that the three were on the outs with each other.
Quavo allegedly didn't want to perform alongside Offset for the tribute performance of "Without You" dedicated to Takeoff, despite the Academy inviting the rapper to perform. The two rappers ultimately settled their beef, going on to perform together in Takeoff's honor at the 2023 BET Awards.
Cardi B's feud with rapper JT
JT and Cardi B had some harsh words for each other during a vicious Twitter spat in 2022. The drama started after GloRilla's track "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B, debuted in the ninth spot on the Billboard Hot 100. JT, who is one-half of the rap group City Girls, took to Twitter to congratulate GloRilla but failed to mention Cardi B.
Cardi B clapped back in a subtweet, calling JT a "lapdog," to which JT threw shade back at Cardi B. The rappers had an all-out battle on Twitter, calling each other out for addressing the feud publicly while claiming to be chatting via direct message. "So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener... Why you playing dumb?" Cardi B tweeted. She also claimed that JT's music producer had reached out to Cardi B to help write tracks for "City Girls." JT clapped back at the accusation, tweeting that she writes her own music. Cardi B ultimately called off the beef, claiming she and JT hashed it out in the DMs.
Cardi B was charged with assault after fighting a bartender
Cardi B not only throws microphones but hookah pipes as well. The "La Modelo" singer was hit with felony charges after she was involved in an argument at a Queens nightclub that turned into an all-out brawl in 2018. According to the New York Times, the controversy began after the rapper confronted a bartender working at the club and accused her of having an affair with her husband Offset. The verbal altercation turned physical when chairs, hookah pipes, and bottles were reportedly thrown, injuring the bartender and another employee.
The rapper rejected a plea deal in 2019 for a Class A misdemeanor and went on to drop her track "Press," seemingly throwing shots at the negative media attention that had centered around her following the bar fight. In 2022, she plead guilty to assault and reckless endangerment charges in relation to the bar fight and also admitted to offering $5,000 to a friend to beat up the bartender. The "Bodak Yellow" singer was sentenced to 15 days of community service and ordered to stay away from the victims for three years.
Cardi B seems to have put the drama behind her, even celebrating her court-mandated community service. "Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears," she tweeted.
Cardi B cursed out her husband Offset
Cardi B and her husband Offset have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. After meeting each other in 2017 and tying the knot the same year, their whirlwind relationship weathered scandals, feuds, and near divorce. They've managed to stick together and share two children, but they've received backlash about reported infidelity in their relationship.
The first cheating controversy arose in 2017 when Offset's iCloud account was hacked, leaking a video that reportedly showed the rapper cheating on Cardi B. A second illicit video involving the rapper leaked just months later. The "WAP" artist took to Instagram Live seemingly addressing the video, saying, '"You live and you learn," (per Insider). When fans questioned her reasons for sticking by her man, she wrote in a since-deleted tweet: "I don't ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don't pay your bills ... Since when you guys had perfect relationship?"
Offset's video scandal wasn't the only time the pair made headlines over infidelity. In 2022 the "Clout" rapper accused his wife of cheating (per TMZ). Cardi B clapped back at her husband, denying she cheated. Despite their public spats, Offset and Cardi B put out their social media fires. They reconciled and went on to release the track "Jealousy" together in 2023.
Cardi B's post-Grammy rant
Most artists celebrate after a Grammy win, but Cardi B had some harsh words for the haters when she took home her award. After receiving the Grammy for "Best Rap Album" in 2019 for her album "Invasion of Privacy," the mother of two was less than pleased with backlash from fans who said she was undeserving. It didn't help that BET Network wrote a since-deleted tweet (per Fader) following Cardi B's win, writing that Minaj had been "dragged by her lacefront," and pitting the rappers against each other.
The "Thru Your Phone" singer took to Instagram Live to defend herself, saying, (per People): "It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else," reiterating, "That's not my style and that's not what I'm with. I don't support that." She went on to claim that the backlash for her win was hypocritical given that many fans felt she got snubbed for not receiving a Grammy for her single "Bodak Yellow" the year prior. "Now this year's a f— problem?!," she said, adding, "I locked myself in the studio for three months... Didn't go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days straight — pregnant!" She went on to thank her fans and the artists featured on the Grammy award-winning album before briefly deactivating her Instagram account.
Cardi B called her fans dumb on Twitter
Cardi B's Grammy Awards drama didn't end following her win in 2019. The rapper had some harsh words for fans who criticized her for skipping out on the ceremony in 2022 after she was nominated for best rap performance for her track "Up" (per Billboard). She then went on to defend her decision not to attend, claiming she prefers not to attend awards shows in which she isn't performing or promoting an album. Ultimately Baby Keesh took home the Grammy in the category for his track "Family Ties" featuring Kendrick Lamar. The "Jealousy" artist admitted at the time that a new album was in the works, which is why she was booked the night of the awards show (per NBC Connecticut).
It isn't the only time Cardi B has taken a break from social media. The artist is notorious for stepping away from social media when things get heated. The "Ring" artist deactivated her Twitter in both 2020 and 2021, both times over fan criticism.
Cardi B's feud with TikTok star Emmuhlu
Cardi B has no problem calling out her haters, especially if they compare her to Nicki Minaj. The rapper blasted TikTok star Emmuhlu, whose real name is Emma Lu, on her Twitter after she made several TikToks criticizing the "I Like It" singer. The drama began in 2021 after Cardi B got wind of at least ten videos Emmuhlu made claiming Minaj was a better artist, including one in which she used a racial slur, per Distractify.
The "Bickenhead" singer wrote in a since-deleted tweet, saying, "Fish lips is this you? Please keep my name out of your mouth. You disguise yourself as a person that love Black female artist, but you a real life racist." Emmuhlu defended her decision to make the videos, saying, "She's attacking my appearance. Me, now, I'm 18 years old. So she's attacking a teenage girl's appearance over a silly video." She also apologized for joking at the rapper's expense.
Cardi B didn't have much sympathy for the TikTok star, who had over a million followers at the time of the feud. She seemingly addressed Emmuhlu's claims that many users make TikTok videos about Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj beef, writing on Instagram: "You have made like 10 videos of me disrespecting and picking on me. If you experience bullying, depression, if you know who you are, why do you do it to others? I am a person too! I got feelings too!"