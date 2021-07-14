Cardi B's Twitter Outburst Has Fans Divided

Cardi B is in hot water with her fans following a controversial tweet she posted to Twitter on July 14. In a tweet that seems to be prompted by hate she continuously receives on social media, she wrote, "White twinks on this app are weird .You don't dictate people's action." According to Urban Dictionary, "twink" is a term used to describe a young, gay male. Many fans were shocked to read the statement from the "Up" singer, with one Twitter user replying, "Yeah, idk what everyone has decided Twink means in 2021 but if it's still the same as 2010, I'm out because slurs and generalizations are not it."

Cardi then posted a second tweet, which fans believe is shading fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. "I'm humble but now ya finna make a b***h brag ....Don't ever write why Cardi ? B***h ya favs ain't selling like BARDI !" she said. The people not "selling like BARDI" portion of the statement is thought to be a reference to Minaj. Fans quickly replied to Cardi in defense of Minaj. "Not u shading nicki .. then u ask why barbz swing all the time," one fan wrote, referring to Minaj's fans being so protective over her. Another person told her to "keep quiet." However, many fans celebrated Cardi's success and felt like Cardi's tweets are valid.

Cardi B noticed the controversy she caused, which prompted her to follow up with another tweet regarding her opinion. Keep scrolling to learn what she said.