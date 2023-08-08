Whitney Way Thore Confronts Death Of Her Mom Babs In Heartbreaking MBFFL Season 10 Trailer

A mother-daughter bond can never be broken and we see that firsthand in the trailer for season 10 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." The show, which follows the adventures of Whitney Way Thore, will be missing a piece this coming season. In December 2022, the reality star revealed her mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, had died at age 76, per TMZ.

Babs was a fan-favorite on "MBFFL" and many loved her kind heart and the support she offered to daughter Whitney every day. Unfortunately, fans also witnessed Babs' health decline. As Whitney mentioned in her Instagram post, Babs suffered multiple strokes and it ultimately led to her passing. The reality star shared, "My mom had cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is an untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom's case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes)." Whitney's heart-wrenching tribute to her mother made many emotional as her love for her mother was undeniable. Whitney added, "My mother is our family's greatest gift. We could never love, revere, or value another person more."

Whitney has always been vulnerable with viewers about the things going on in her life, even when they're difficult. And this tenth season is no different — it's sure to be a tear-jerker. As shown in the trailer, fans will witness the reality star grieve the loss of her mom.