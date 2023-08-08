Whitney Way Thore Confronts Death Of Her Mom Babs In Heartbreaking MBFFL Season 10 Trailer
A mother-daughter bond can never be broken and we see that firsthand in the trailer for season 10 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." The show, which follows the adventures of Whitney Way Thore, will be missing a piece this coming season. In December 2022, the reality star revealed her mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, had died at age 76, per TMZ.
Babs was a fan-favorite on "MBFFL" and many loved her kind heart and the support she offered to daughter Whitney every day. Unfortunately, fans also witnessed Babs' health decline. As Whitney mentioned in her Instagram post, Babs suffered multiple strokes and it ultimately led to her passing. The reality star shared, "My mom had cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is an untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom's case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes)." Whitney's heart-wrenching tribute to her mother made many emotional as her love for her mother was undeniable. Whitney added, "My mother is our family's greatest gift. We could never love, revere, or value another person more."
Whitney has always been vulnerable with viewers about the things going on in her life, even when they're difficult. And this tenth season is no different — it's sure to be a tear-jerker. As shown in the trailer, fans will witness the reality star grieve the loss of her mom.
The Thore family says goodbye to Babs in Season 10 trailer
Grab the tissues because this season of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" will be tough. In December 2022, shortly after Barbara "Babs" Thore passed away, the Thore family laid her to rest. Her daughter and reality star, Whitney Thore, shared a glimpse of the heart-wrenching day on social media. She shared, "Rest in peace, Sweet Mommy. You were the best mother and my best friend. I will love you and live for you every minute of the rest of my life." Fans were devastated by Babs' sudden death and will have to prepare themselves to relive it on television as they get a deeper look into the family's tragic loss in season 10 of "MBFFL."
In a trailer obtained by Nicki Swift, we see that season 10 begins with Whitney speaking at her mother's funeral. She says, "I don't know how we're going to go on without her but I know that she would want us to figure it out." The clip then cuts to Babs' husband and Whitney's father, Glen Thore, looking absolutely devastated. In a heartbreaking voiceover, we hear Glen share, "I've lost the love of my life and the days and weeks ahead are going to be hard." Viewers will see Glen and Whitney say their final goodbyes to Babs as her casket is taken away. Although Babs is no longer here, it's evident that she'll forever be remembered not only by her family, but by those who adored her on television, too.