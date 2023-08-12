A Look At Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd's Real-Life Relationship With Danielle Savre

Kevin McKidd has found love after his divorce! In July 2022, the "Grey's Anatomy" actor announced his split from his then-wife, Arielle Goldrath. "I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," he stated in a now-deleted Instagram post (via People). He went on to praise Goldrath as an "incredible mother" to their two kids, Aiden and Nava. "Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends," McKidd concluded.

McKidd and Goldrath's divorce was finalized in June 2023, and the actor has since been linked with his fellow Shondaland star, Danielle Savre. The two first shared the small screen in 2020 in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" and would go on to appear together in several other episodes on the show, as well as in "Station 19." It seems the two actors have hit it off, and while they haven't officially announced their relationship, McKidd and Savre are clearly smitten with each other.