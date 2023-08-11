Bachelor Franchise Stars Who Got In Trouble With The Law

As of August 2023, "The Bachelor" has aired for 27 seasons, starting with the first one back in 2002. Its counterpart, "The Bachelorette," began in 2003 and has run for 20 seasons. Hundreds of people have appeared on these shows over the years, including a number of former pro athletes and the heir to the Firestone tire fortune.

The "Bachelor" franchise has also had many reality TV spinoffs, such as "Bachelor in Paradise," "The Bachelor: Winter Games," "Bachelor Pad," and more (including many versions in other countries). Its stars have been featured on everything from "Dancing with the Stars" to "The Real Dirty Dancing." A few "Bachelor" contestants have even become legitimate media personalities — like Emmy-winning "E! News" correspondent Keltie Knight, or "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay, who gave up the lawyer life to get into sports and entertainment journalism.

Many contestants have gone on to achieve influencer status, and we can't possibly tally all the books, podcasts, and business ventures that have come from people who have appeared on the franchise. However, while some "Bachelor" stars have permeated the larger cultural landscape because of their accomplishments, there is a subset who have gotten widespread attention for less positive reasons — including offensive photos, troubling comments, or allegations of misconduct. Some have even been arrested, either before the show or after their reality TV stint. Here are 14 "Bachelor" franchise stars who got in trouble with the law.