Robbie Robertson, The Band Frontman, Dead At 80

Canadian musician Robbie Robertson has passed away at the age of 80.

His management announced his passing in a statement, "Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center."

While the exact cause of death is unknown, he was reportedly battling a long illness, per Variety. Robertson was married to Janet Zuccarini at the time of his death. Before his marriage to Janet, Robertson was married to Dominque Bourgeois. They shared three children: Alexandra, Sebastian, and Delphine.

Robertson was best known for his work with The Band as lead guitarist and songwriter. He wrote several classic folk songs including "The Weight" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down." Robertson also collaborated closely with Bob Dylan.

In addition to his work with The Band, Robertson cultivated a successful solo career in music and film. He often worked with director Martin Scorsese on film scores including "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Casino." Scorsese also directed "The Last Waltz," a documentary film about The Band's legendary final concert.

More to come...