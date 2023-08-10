Who Are Lil Tay's Parents? The Rapper's Death Hoax Draws Scrutiny

Who are the parents behind Lil Tay, the controversial teen rapper whose recent death hoax caused a wave of suspicion on social media?

On August 9, Lil Tay's Instagram, which is widely believed to be controlled by her parents, posted a now-deleted update informing her 3.4 million followers that she'd recently died. The brief message announced that Lil Tay and her brother, Jason Tian, passed unexpectedly under unknown circumstances. Initially, users on social media paid tribute to the young star. However, a new revelation caused people to question the official story surrounding Lil Tay.

According to Insider, Lil Tay's father failed to confirm whether or not the 14-year-old, aka Tay Tian, was really dead. An additional statement from her ex-manager, Harry Tsang, also shifted the public's reaction. "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he said. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed." Social media then resorted to wondering whether Lil Tay had actually died and whether her parents were responsible for the lack of transparency. Let's talk about Lil Tay's parents and how they may have helped shape her career.