What's The Real Meaning Of Jealousy By Cardi B And Offset? Here's What We Think
Cardi B and Offset dropped the song "Jealousy" on July 28. The music video is like a high-quality home movie with all the histrionics, twerking, and barbs you'd expect — even Cardi and Offset's kids make an appearance. Oh, there's a whole load of jealousy too, which is part and parcel of the pair's relationship dynamic.
Cardi and Offset have broken up and made up more times than Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Per Insider, they were first linked in February 2017. In May, they released "Lick" and went relationship official in June. There was engagement buzz in August, but Cardi posted she was single in October before quickly hitting delete. Soon after, Offset popped the question with a 20-carat sparkler.
Not so fast, though. In December, a video leaked of Offset allegedly cheating, and a second followed in January 2018. Cardi issued a stern warning on Instagram Live and released "Be Careful" in March. Offset responded by getting her name inked on his neck. Cardi announced she was pregnant in June, and TMZ reported that the couple had secretly married in September 2017. However, per US Weekly, they split in December 2018 before reuniting in February 2019. Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 and then quickly backtracked. She announced she was pregnant again in June 2021. To round it out, Offset accused Cardi of cheating in June 2023. Well, there's enough there for a double album, at least. But what's the meaning of "Jealousy" by Cardi B and Offset? Here's what we think.
Haters gonna hate
Per Billboard, "Jealousy" is the first collaboration by Cardi B and Offset since 2019's multi-platinum "Clout." Cardi and Offset's rollercoaster relationship is platinum in and of itself, providing inspiration for an entire back catalog. In "Jealousy," the couple draws from the deep well of haters in their lives and their experience of overcoming envy and criticism.
"There appears to be a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B," Jamie Lee Curtis' voice is heard saying at the start of the video. Well, that's an understatement. "Let's talk about some music," Offset snaps back before the pickup. He claps back at those who begrudge his success and fortune. He makes it clear that he refuses to apologize for his prosperity and warns that he has zero tolerance for disrespect. "Jealousy, that s*** gon' eat ya heart out / This a AR sawed off, we'll slay your squad out / This the beast you brought out, this a feast, we ball out / I'll eat your heart out, I'll pull your card out," Offset raps.
Meanwhile, Cardi calls out the female haters — and in typical Cardi fashion, she ensures everybody knows she's the boss. That's why everyone talks smack about her. But Cardi couldn't care less as she's the one who's got it all. "How b*****s mad? I'm the number one pick / It's funny, your n**** the one that's a trade," she raps. "B*****s is mad stupid (stupid) / They get to the bag and lose it (lose it) / I'm still in the bed, I live on her head."
Lovers gonna love
Y’all too worried bout me and my nikkaa, you should worry bout the nikka yours sleep with. pic.twitter.com/rDGsuLqZwM— Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 28, 2023
In "Jealousy," Cardi B blames women's insecurities for the rumors about her. She claims it's all about envy over her lifestyle and fame. Still, Cardi stays strong in the face of negativity. She says haters should be thankful that they can get famous off of her name and that they'd be nobody without her to talk about. "B*****s be actin' so different in person / Cartier frames, I can see why she nervous (woo) / This s*** a circus, I'm dripped in detergent," she raps. "I'm dripped out in Hermes / A b**** say my name, then she number one trendin' / I did you a service, b****," she continues.
Cardi also takes a swipe at her nemesis, Tasha K. The vlogger made the mistake of publicly negging Cardi, leading to a defamation lawsuit. She lost big time, and Cardi was awarded $4 million in damages, per Hot New Hip Hop. "Look, ain't no b**** finna front on me (no)," she raps. "Bad body b**** with the jumbo teeth."
In the video for "Jealousy," Cardi B and Offset also poke fun at their multiple break-ups and make-ups. At one point, Cardi throws a shoe at Offset's head after kicking him out of their motel room. He's not hating, though; Offset's too busy cycling through the streets of South Central LA. And, of course, he inevitably wins her over, and they get down and dirty in their own unique way. The course of true love never did run smooth.