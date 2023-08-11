What's The Real Meaning Of Jealousy By Cardi B And Offset? Here's What We Think

Cardi B and Offset dropped the song "Jealousy" on July 28. The music video is like a high-quality home movie with all the histrionics, twerking, and barbs you'd expect — even Cardi and Offset's kids make an appearance. Oh, there's a whole load of jealousy too, which is part and parcel of the pair's relationship dynamic.

Cardi and Offset have broken up and made up more times than Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Per Insider, they were first linked in February 2017. In May, they released "Lick" and went relationship official in June. There was engagement buzz in August, but Cardi posted she was single in October before quickly hitting delete. Soon after, Offset popped the question with a 20-carat sparkler.

Not so fast, though. In December, a video leaked of Offset allegedly cheating, and a second followed in January 2018. Cardi issued a stern warning on Instagram Live and released "Be Careful" in March. Offset responded by getting her name inked on his neck. Cardi announced she was pregnant in June, and TMZ reported that the couple had secretly married in September 2017. However, per US Weekly, they split in December 2018 before reuniting in February 2019. Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 and then quickly backtracked. She announced she was pregnant again in June 2021. To round it out, Offset accused Cardi of cheating in June 2023. Well, there's enough there for a double album, at least. But what's the meaning of "Jealousy" by Cardi B and Offset? Here's what we think.