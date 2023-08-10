Every Red Flag That Pointed To Lil Tay's Death Being A Hoax

Viral sensation Lil Tay's fans went into mourning after the rapper had reportedly died at the age of 14, per Variety. Fans were devastated to hear about her passing, but many questioned if it was a hoax not long after the news broke.

On August 9, a statement was posted to Lil Tay's Instagram announcing she had died. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock." The statement also revealed that not only had Tay passed away, but her brother, Jason Tian, had also tragically died not long before the news of Tay's death broke. They revealed Tay and Tian's deaths were "under investigation." (The post mistakenly referred to Tay as Claire Hope. Her real full name is Tay Tian.)

After the news was announced, social media flooded with tributes to the young star. However, others weren't so sure that Tay had actually died. The internet star has been known to be controversial, so many didn't put it past her to do something so extreme. Well, they were right... sort of. Just a day after her reported death was announced, Tay confirmed to TMZ that she's still alive. The situation was confusing from the start and many saw red flags that pointed to this being a hoax all along.