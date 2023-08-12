Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck's Daughter Seraphina Is Growing Up Fast

In January 2023, Seraphina Affleck turned 14 years old and they're embracing their teenage years. Despite their mom Jennifer Garner being one of the biggest names in Hollywood, the young teen isn't afraid to give her some slack. The "13 Going On 30" actor revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2018 that her kids, Seraphina included, call her the "fun-killer" because she says no to everything. Garner had even shared a post on Instagram of a note a then 9-year-old Seraphina wrote to her. The note read, "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!" A kid will tell you the truth no matter what, especially when they start getting closer to their teenage years.

But even though Seraphina may find their mom annoying at times, there is one person they have a special connection with in the Affleck family. According to InTouch Weekly, the young teen and their brother, Samuel Affleck, get along well. A source told the outlet, "He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina. The two of them spend hours playing together." Even though this was said several years ago, it seems like the two are still close. In July 2023, Seraphina had an outing with Garner, Samuel, and their older sister at brunch, per Hollywood Life. In one snapshot, the teenager embraced Samuel, showing the two are incredibly close.