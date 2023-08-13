How NCIS Star Pauley Perrette 'Cheated Death' Multiple Times

In a 2022 Twitter video, Pauley Perrette gave her fans a quick rundown of the multiple instances where she felt like her life was in danger. They included being physically assaulted by a man named David Merck. In a 2015 tweet, Perrette recounted how Merck accosted her not far from her home. "He grabbed me so forcefully, pinned my arm, punched me in the nose, forehead, repeatedly telling me he was going to kill me," Perrette wrote. "Then he showed me how he was going to kill me." Thankfully, he eventually let her go and was later apprehended by the police.

After his arrest, Merck was sent to a psychiatric facility and was released in 2018. "I'm afraid the next word I hear about this guy is that he's killed a female," Perrette told Fox 411 at the time, adding that the attack had made her fearful to leave home.

Perrette has also spoken about having a stalker who targeted her for years and made her fear for her life. In a 2017 "48 Hours" interview, she said that law enforcement officials would do nothing to help her, making the situation even more traumatic. "I had been harassed and terrorized for so long ... I was completely suicidal," she said. Perrette also tweeted that she'd thought about moving to London to escape her stalker. "Love my country & my job But I don't want to die," she wrote.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.