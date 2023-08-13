The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont Had Off-Screen Flings With Two Co-Stars

Don Diamont's soap opera career has been just as epic as Eric Braeden's, James Reynolds', and Susan Lucci's. To date, Diamont has appeared on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful," making him one of the few soap stars to contribute to three legendary franchises. According to Soap Opera Digest, Diamont — now 60 years old — was barely legal when he joined "Days of Our Lives," allowing for a somewhat rickety start. "I was 21 and had no acting experience to speak of and Al Rabin [then-executive producer] pulled me off the set and in front of everybody, said, 'I can take an actor who is nervous. I can't take an actor without energy,'" he recalled.

Fortunately, Diamont didn't allow a bad first day to scare him away from the genre, where he's excelled for decades. However, he's still been forced to act out some embarrassing scenes over the years. Soaps In Depth notes that Diamont particularly hated when the script demanded that he rap while proposing to Eileen Davidson's Ashley on "The Young and the Restless."

The consummate professional still "jump[ed] in with both feet" though. On "Bold," Diamont's Bill Spencer has begun an affair with Shelia Carter, a disturbed woman who murdered her own father. Diamont hasn't just found love onscreen, however. Today, he's married and has seven kids. In the past, however, he enjoyed a couple of spicy flings with two of his co-stars — including Davidson.