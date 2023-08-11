Simon Cowell Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In New Video

Simon Cowell will be the first to admit to fretting over his appearance, but because the British music mogul's face is ubiquitous on TV, fans are going to notice if it changes drastically. In a 2007 interview with the Daily Mail, the "America's Got Talent" judge made a rare move for a male celeb by confessing to using Botox to combat wrinkles. "Vain? Yeah, I am. But to be honest with you, I can't think of one person who is on TV who isn't vain," he said in his defense.

But in 2015, Cowell told Mirror that he'd gone overboard with the Botox and was experimenting with other ways to hit the "X" buzzer on Father Time's tired old song and dance routine. "I also had a sheep placenta facial once, which was quite out there," he said. Then there was his Silhouette Soft Lift, a procedure that lifts sagging skin using specially designed thread the body will eventually absorb. "You don't just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox," he told The Sun in 2018. "It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap."

While Cowell told The Sun that he had all the filler removed from his face in 2022, a recent video has fans wondering if he's had more work done.