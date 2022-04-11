Simon Cowell Confirms What We All Suspected About His Plastic Surgery Habits

Simon Cowell will not be seeing his cosmetic surgeon soon.

The "America's Got Talent" judge has always been open about his experiences with plastic surgery and other beauty treatments. In the past, he admitted to going overboard with a certain procedure, but he said that it was only because it was the trend at the time. "I probably did have a little too much Botox a couple of years ago, because everyone on TV has it," he told Mirror in 2015. "Now I have facials, but nothing too extravagant at the moment."

Cowell also confessed to trying beauty fads in hopes that they would work their magic on him. "I'm a sucker for reading about something out there and believing it will work," Cowell shared. "I also had a sheep placenta facial once, which was quite out there. Then Sinitta recommended I try another detoxifying machine, and this thing turned up in my bedroom and it was like something out of Dr. Who. It was like a spaceship had landed in my bedroom." But the beauty-conscious record executive will probably lay off treatments for a while, as he no longer wants to be chided by his son.