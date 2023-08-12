The Incident That Started Joy Behar And Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Feud
Since the dawn of celebrity news, pop culture enthusiasts have been obsessed with the high-profile feuds amongst the entertainment elite. From Taylor Swift and Kanye West to Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, these jaw-dropping interactions have been seen across different sectors and between different industry talents. However, every now and then, an unexpected celebrity feud comes around that leaves fans stumped. A perfect example of this is the strenuous relationship between Joy Behar and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
On August 10, the two made headlines when Behar reportedly refused to film with the "Jersey Shore" star on the August 1 episode of "The View." In a statement to Page Six, Polizzi's friend and make-up artist Joey Camasta revealed the decision was due to their past interactions on the talk show. "So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away," he explained. However, a source close to "The View" panelist denied the claims, telling ET Canada that they were meritless.
In light of the reignited feud between Behar and Polizzi, here's a deeper look at what created their shared animosity toward one another.
Joy Behar first shaded Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi in 2010
The start of the Joy Behar and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi feud dates back to 2010. At the time, the reality TV star ruled the pop culture sphere with her scandalous and comedic summer shenanigans on MTV's "Jersey Shore." While the series reached incredible levels of success and spawned various spin-offs, the show did receive its fair share of flak from an array of entertainment commentators, including Behar. During a 2010 episode of The View, the comedian delivered some pointed shade toward the cast, telling her co-hosts, "I'm okay with them, Barbara, they can park my car anytime." Later in the segment, Behar revealed that the "Jersey Show" cast reminded her of the bullies who picked on her when she was growing up. "I grew up with kids just like them ... I was always picked on –– this is a personal story with me. I'll cop to it now," she explained. "This is personal, I was picked on by kids like that."
Behar's rants against the cast didn't go unnoticed. In response to the critiques, Polizzi and her co-star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley released a video mocking Behar and her statements. "You know why I don't like [the "Jersey Shore" cast]? It's because I'm f*****g Joy, and they ruined my life in high school," Polizzi exclaimed in the video, per TMZ. The war of words didn't stop there. Shortly after the video was released, Behar slammed Polizzi on her HLN talk show, stating: "I thought AA meetings were private.
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi says Joy Behar confronted her over her not being Italian
Joy Behar and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's eye-opening feud didn't end in the early 2010s. During the August 3 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," the "Snooki & JWoww" star described "The View" host as the rudest celebrity she ever met. "Joy Behar! Joy was so rude to me," Polizzi revealed. "She cornered me in a bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian. When host Andy Cohen asked how she responded, the beloved reality TV star recalled, "I said, 'Okay, ma'am'"
While Behar reportedly felt the need to tell Polizzi that she wasn't Italian, the former "Dancing With the Stars" competitor has always been an open book about her birth country and adoption into an Italian American family as an infant. "My mom couldn't have babies so she was trying to adopt kids," she explained on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." "She actually had a boy first, and then that fell through. Then it was like, 'Oh, we have a little tiny Chilean in Chile, ' and she picked me up in six months."
Here's hoping that Behar and Polizzi can bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones.