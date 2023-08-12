The Incident That Started Joy Behar And Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Feud

Since the dawn of celebrity news, pop culture enthusiasts have been obsessed with the high-profile feuds amongst the entertainment elite. From Taylor Swift and Kanye West to Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, these jaw-dropping interactions have been seen across different sectors and between different industry talents. However, every now and then, an unexpected celebrity feud comes around that leaves fans stumped. A perfect example of this is the strenuous relationship between Joy Behar and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

On August 10, the two made headlines when Behar reportedly refused to film with the "Jersey Shore" star on the August 1 episode of "The View." In a statement to Page Six, Polizzi's friend and make-up artist Joey Camasta revealed the decision was due to their past interactions on the talk show. "So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away," he explained. However, a source close to "The View" panelist denied the claims, telling ET Canada that they were meritless.

In light of the reignited feud between Behar and Polizzi, here's a deeper look at what created their shared animosity toward one another.