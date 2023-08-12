Sharon Osbourne Debuts Completely Unrecognizable Look In New Photo
British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has debuted a new look that's turning heads. Since appearing alongside her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on MTV's "The Osbournes", the former "X Factor" host has remained a fixture in pop culture for her unapologetic personality and scandals. One aspect of Osbourne's life that has continued to make headlines is her relationship with plastic surgery. Over the years, the former reality TV star has admitted to receiving various procedures, like facelifts, tummy tucks, and botox. "I do it for myself. My husband doesn't like it, and my kids really, really hate it. I do it for my own ego," she revealed on a 2022 episode of TalkTV's "The Talk," per Metro.
While the "America's Got Talent" host has had positive results with her plastic surgery, she has experienced a few botched procedures, including her 2021 facelift that reportedly ended her surgery obsession. "That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she told The UK Sun in April.
Although Osbourne has stepped away from plastic surgery, she has undergone another transformation with the help of the diabetic medication Ozempic.
Sharon Osbourne stuns with her new slimmer look
On August 10, "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne was spotted shopping at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills with her daughter Aimèe Osbourne. Dressed in different cardigan and pant variations, the duo perused the high-end racks of clothes before making their way to the valet. While the posh shopping trip wasn't unusual for the British celebrity, her noticeably slimmer face and figure sent shockwaves among pop culture enthusiasts. "That is not Sharon," one Twitter user wrote.
A week before being papped in Los Angeles, Osbourne opened up about her weight loss journey with Ozempic –- which is reportedly the reason behind her new look. "You have a weight problem, and you've tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you're going to be skinny," she revealed during an episode of Bill Maher's podcast "Club Random with Bill Maher."
Elsewhere in her interview, the TV host admitted that her 30-pound weight loss journey had its painful moments. "For me, the first weeks was f***ing s*** because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple weeks, it goes," she explained.
In recent years, Ozempic use has skyrocketed within the Hollywood sphere. In addition to Osbourne, Bravolebrity Dolores Cantina, Chelsea Handler, and comedian Amy Schumer have admitted to taking the drug to lose weight. While Ozempic has become the latest health fad, it was originally created to control blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes, per GoodRx.