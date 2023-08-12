Sharon Osbourne Debuts Completely Unrecognizable Look In New Photo

British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has debuted a new look that's turning heads. Since appearing alongside her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on MTV's "The Osbournes", the former "X Factor" host has remained a fixture in pop culture for her unapologetic personality and scandals. One aspect of Osbourne's life that has continued to make headlines is her relationship with plastic surgery. Over the years, the former reality TV star has admitted to receiving various procedures, like facelifts, tummy tucks, and botox. "I do it for myself. My husband doesn't like it, and my kids really, really hate it. I do it for my own ego," she revealed on a 2022 episode of TalkTV's "The Talk," per Metro.

While the "America's Got Talent" host has had positive results with her plastic surgery, she has experienced a few botched procedures, including her 2021 facelift that reportedly ended her surgery obsession. "That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she told The UK Sun in April.

Although Osbourne has stepped away from plastic surgery, she has undergone another transformation with the help of the diabetic medication Ozempic.