Everyone Addison Rae Dated Before Omer Fedi

One of Addison Rae's most notable public romances was with fellow social media influencer Bryce Hall. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2019 after appearing in numerous TikToks together. From "High School Musical" and "Camp Rock" lip syncs to various "will they won't they" kissing moments, the chemistry between Rae and Hall was off the charts. While all of their social media interactions seemingly pointed to them being in a relationship, Hall shut down the rumors in a tweet posted on January 2020. "Addison and i are NOT dating!!! She's doing her own thing, and I'm doing mine. We're still friends and plan to remain that way," he tweeted. "I still love her and we're still gonna hang n stuff but, we're just not gonna be kissy kiss anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."

In February 2020, Addison echoed similar sentiments during an interview with ET. "We got super close, and we were really really, really good friends," she explained. "We were talking and kind of on and off. Just trying to figure things out... Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now." In November 2020, the two FINALLY admitted that they were dating in a video uploaded to Rae's Youtube. "So we are dating. We've been dating since October 13," they said. However, Hall and Rae called it quits in December 2020, reportedly due to Hall's infidelity, per Vulture.