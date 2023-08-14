Everyone Addison Rae Dated Before Omer Fedi
Here's everything you need to know about Addison Rae's relationship timeline. If you're an active user of social media, particularly TikTok, there's a good chance you've come across Rae. Getting her start in 2019, the Louisana-born talent first found fame participating in dance challenges to viral songs. Since then, Rae has reached new heights of success with her burgeoning film career. "It's been a dream of mine forever to be an actress. To be really called one now, is just really insane," she told Glamour UK in 2021.
Nevertheless, as her fame continues to rise, Rae's personal life has become a topic of discussion among pop culture enthusiasts, particularly concerning her romantic relationships. When speaking about falling in love, the "Obsessed" singer told People: "I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love. I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will." Over the last two years, Rae has been romantically involved with record producer Omar Fedi but who did she date before? Join us as we take a look into the "He's All That" star's dating history.
Addison Rae had a complicated relationship with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall
One of Addison Rae's most notable public romances was with fellow social media influencer Bryce Hall. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2019 after appearing in numerous TikToks together. From "High School Musical" and "Camp Rock" lip syncs to various "will they won't they" kissing moments, the chemistry between Rae and Hall was off the charts. While all of their social media interactions seemingly pointed to them being in a relationship, Hall shut down the rumors in a tweet posted on January 2020. "Addison and i are NOT dating!!! She's doing her own thing, and I'm doing mine. We're still friends and plan to remain that way," he tweeted. "I still love her and we're still gonna hang n stuff but, we're just not gonna be kissy kiss anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."
In February 2020, Addison echoed similar sentiments during an interview with ET. "We got super close, and we were really really, really good friends," she explained. "We were talking and kind of on and off. Just trying to figure things out... Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now." In November 2020, the two FINALLY admitted that they were dating in a video uploaded to Rae's Youtube. "So we are dating. We've been dating since October 13," they said. However, Hall and Rae called it quits in December 2020, reportedly due to Hall's infidelity, per Vulture.
Addison Rae has been linked to Jack Harlow and Tanner Buchanan
Shortly after calling it quits with Bryce Hall, Addison Rae made headlines again for her rumored relationship with rapper Jack Harlow. Speculation started to swirl in April 2021 after the pair were spotted getting cozy at an array of events, including a Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atalanta, Georiga. The rumors reached new heights after the "First Class" rapper said he had a flirtatious FaceTime call with an unidentified TikToker, which many assumed was Rae. "I was on FaceTime with a TikToker, and I was going through her page with her, and before I had really sat and looked at her videos, I was like, she's cute lighthearted," he said in a video (via Def Noodles Twitter).
However, before fans could properly ship Harlow and Rae as a couple, the latter took to Twitter to clarify her relationship status. "I'm single," she wrote. Harlow wasn't the only person Rae was linked to in 2021. After the release of her Netflix film, "He's All That," fans began to ship the TikToker with her co-star Tanner Buchanan due to their chemistry and steamy kiss at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. But despite sharing a wholesome connection, the "Cobra Kai" star shut down the rumors in an interview with GQ. When asked if he had a girlfriend, Buchanan replied: "Yes, I do. Her name is Elizabeth Broadway... and she's absolutely wonderful."