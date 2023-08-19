The Wild Rumors About Anna Nicole Smith And Her Son Daniel's Girlfriend
Anna Nicole Smith and her first child, son Daniel Wayne Smith were famously close before his untimely death. However, according to one particularly disturbing rumor, a situation between Anna Nicole and Daniel Wayne's girlfriend played a role in them being estranged for a time. So, what happened?
There's no denying that Anna Nicole was devoted to her son, ahead of their rumored estrangement. In fact, in throwback footage, she shared that he was, and always would be her number one priority in life. "I love the fact that I take care of my son. You know, I've taken care of him since he was newborn, and that's very important to me," she said. It was a sentiment the director of "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me," Ursula Macfarlane doubled down on in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. "She worked so hard to provide a good home for Daniel. A lot of people don't know she was a loving mom. It wasn't always easy for her, but she tried her best," she claimed.
As he grew up, Daniel and his mother went through a rough patch. Did the rumors of an affair between Anna Nicole and her son's girlfriend cause the riff?
Anna is said to have hooked up with Daniel's girlfriend
According to Anna Nicole Smith and Daniel Wayne Smith's former healthcare provider, Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, in the months leading up to Daniel Wayne's death, Anna Nicole crossed a line. More specifically, the doctor claimed that the situation was so hard on Daniel Wayne that the once close mother and son struggled to move beyond it for months.
As he recounted in his memoir, "Trust Me, I'm a Doctor: My Life Before, During and After Anna Nicole Smith," the first meeting between Daniel Wayne's new girlfriend and Anna Nicole Smith went well. Too well, perhaps. "The girl fell in love with Anna, and the two of them had a brief sexual relationship. It was downright Shakespearean," he wrote (via Extra). As alleged by Dr. Kapoor, Daniel Wayne was horrified when he found out, and even cut her out of his life for a period.
It's worth noting that since making the claim in his 2017 book, no one else has come forward with any further details concerning the situation. What's more, with Daniel Wayne's ex-girlfriend's name never named, so following up on the accusation is nearly impossible. All that said, no one has come forward to deny the rumors, either.
They made up just in time
Despite their estrangement, speaking to Extra, Dr. Sandeep Kapoor revealed that Anna Nicole Smith had managed to patch things up with her 20-year-old son. That happened when he visited her and his newborn baby sister, Danielynn Birkhead, in September 2006.
Their reconnection was cut tragically short, though. As People reported at the time, Daniel Wayne Smith died just days after his sister's birth — and was found in his mother's hospital room. In the wake of his sudden passing, Dr. Kapoor was contacted by Anna Nicole, herself. As he recounted in the Beyond Crime "Scandal Made Me Famous" episode on Anna Nicole Smith, "It was a really, uh, horrific phone call from Anna ... Just wailing, um, that I could hear, ongoing, and asking, 'Why? Why did God take Daniel?'" The doctor added that from that moment forward, Anna Nicole was never the same, and her health took a serious dip.
Just five months after Daniel Wayne's death, Anna Nicole passed away. Her boyfriend at the time, Howard K. Stern, had similar sentiments to Dr. Kapoor's. "From the day Daniel died, Anna honestly was never the same. I would say that physically she died last week but in a lot of ways emotionally she died when Daniel died," he told a Florida court (via NBC News). We're just glad to know they had made up ahead of the dual tragedies.