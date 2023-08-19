Where Is Casey Anthony's Lawyer, Jose Baez Now?

Floridian attorney Jose Baez made national headlines for his cutthroat courtroom tactics when defending client Casey Anthony. Nearly two decades later, the lawyer has continued his career's trend of representing high-profile defendants.

Most people first heard of Baez when he served as Anthony's defense attorney in 2011 for the case of the unsolved death of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee. The case gained national media attention, with the lawyer disseminating alternative theories about her death and alleged abuse in the courtroom that were then broadcast on national news. Every person in America had their own opinion on Anthony's guilt, but the jury eventually acquitted Anthony. The trial's judge later commended Baez and the defense team for "'littering the case with as much reasonable doubt as possible" and winning over the jury in a 2020 interview with The Sun.

Baez re-entered the national stage when he represented football player Aaron Hernandez during his double murder trial in 2017. The trial lawyer clinched a not-guilty verdict for his client, again citing his use of "reasonable doubt" in a post-trial interview with People.

With these types of notorious cases under his belt, Baez has certainly not shied away from taking on more headline-grabbing cases.