What Happened To Jack After Below Deck Med?

"Below Deck Mediterranean" makes for the perfect reality TV with its drama, intrigue, backstabbing, and bedhopping. It's like "Vanderpump Rules" but less fake and with more sun, sand, and sex. So, it's little surprise that it was an instant smash hit when it first aired in 2016. Jack Stirrup joined the cast of "Below Deck Med" in Season Four. Per Bravo, the deckhand wasted no time getting hot and heavy with the Sirocco crew before sailing off into the sunset and seemingly into oblivion. So whatever happened to Jack after Below Deck Med?

"A free-spirited Brit, born and raised in Liverpool, Jack spent time working in the Merchant Navy as an engineer and brought those skills to the exciting world of yachting," his show bio reads. "With his crazy curls, year-round tan, and smooth accent, it is easy to see why Jack is quite the ladies' man." Initially, Jack's lothario skills were wasted on chief stew Aesha Scott. But he tried, tried again, and Jack eventually won her around.

They spent the season jumping into each other's bunks at every opportunity before Aesha eventually moved into Jack's cabin. And it was on—until, like many a whirlwind boatmance, the fling fizzled out. Aesha and Jack's relationship came to an abrupt end after they docked. Page Six reports that he hot-hoofed it off into the sunset and into the arms of his ex, Kelly Hidge. And, just like that, it was over. So, what happened to Jack Stirrup after Below Deck Med?