Why Okieriete Onaodowan Left His Role As Dean Miller On Station 19

When Okieriete Onaodowan left "Station 19," he joined a not-so-secret cult of actors who've left their hit shows. For the first three seasons of "Station 19," Onaodowan played Dean Miller, one of the firehouse drama's main firefighters. Even though the characters were regularly thrust into life-threatening circumstances, Miller often used his humor and positive outlook to help comfort those around him. During Season 1, Onaodowan admitted that he'd had a hand in building the fan-favorite character. "I do like being able to go on a journey and actually have a say in the development of how a character functions," revealed Onaodowan to Carter Matt. "How this character is and how they feel about things. If I'm interested in something or feel a certain way about something, the writers try to [include] that in part of his backstory. They work with some ideas I have and that's really cool."

Unfortunately, Onaodowan's character was killed off the in the middle of Season 5. Ultimately, Onaodowan got a heart-wrenching send-off that required his cast members to give career-defining performances as they attempted — yet ultimately failed — to help him regain consciousness. The moment that Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) had to tell his wife, Miranda Bailey that Dean had passed away was equally depressing. In reality, Onaodowan's departure didn't stir up such traumatizing, therapy-inducing emotions — even if viewers have definitely missed his presence. And it's probably because Onaodowan had a say in the matter.