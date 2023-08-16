Messy Details About Brett And Ryan From Married At First Sight's Split

In "Married at First Sight," couples meet for the first time at the altar and marry a complete stranger. Following their (possibly super-awkward) wedding night, they jet off on a honeymoon and then move in together. Finally, after just weeks, they decide to remain married or divorce. Well, that's Amore! What could possibly go wrong? A lot, it turns out. For example, Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak made their reality TV debut in "Married At First Sight" Season 13, and it ended in one hella' messy split.

Initially, it looked like Brett and Ryan's marriage stood a chance of succeeding. "I promise that my heart is open, ready to receive this blessing of life and partnership with you," a starry-eyed Brett said during her wedding vows. The chemistry was strong, and they jumped in for a steamy smooch before being told to. "You may now kiss Brett again!" The officiant announced, and they wasted no time in following orders.

However, the wedding ceremony cutaways to Ryan's multiple female friends snickering as he vowed to "love and respect" foreshadowed what was to come. Despite Brett's very best efforts throughout, Ryan just wasn't there for it, even after being told by the experts that he'd been partnered with bonafide "wife material." Ultimately, they weren't one of the "MAFS" couples who stayed together, resulting in a tearful breakup. And all the messy details about Brett and Ryan from Married at First Sight's split should prove a cautionary tale for other lovelorn singletons.