Magoo, Timbaland's Former Rap Partner, Dead At 50
Rapper Magoo — who was one of super producer Timbaland's most notable musical collaborators — has died at the age of 50. Timbaland was one of the first in Magoo's immediate circle to announce his tragic death. On August 14, the Grammy award-winning producer posted a video of one of Magoo's old performances. "This one hits different," he captioned the Instagram video. "Long live Melvin aka magoo !!! Tim and Magoo forever. rest easy my king." In the time since several outlets have confirmed the tragic news of Magoo's death. According to TMZ, there's no official cause of death for the accomplished rapper at this time.
Although Magoo and Timbaland's musical team-up spanned several decades, The Guardian attributes the moment that he introduced Timbaland to rapper and fellow producer, Missy Elliot as one of his greatest achievements. "It was almost like God was putting pieces together," he said of the meeting during a 2020 interview with You Know I Got Soul. "She saw the future for what Tim's production could do." Unfortunately, Magoo leaves behind a diverse fanbase of avid rap enthusiasts and any surviving relatives. It doesn't appear that Magoo was married or had kids.
Magoo's peers celebrate having known him
According to Stereo Gum, Magoo and Timbaland started making music together in 1989, and stayed together through the early 00s as Timbaland gained independent fame. During this decade and a half, they released three full-length albums. Timbaland went on to win 4 Grammy awards and become one of the most famous musical producers of all time, but Magoo's friends and faithful fans are dedicated to remembering his personal accomplishments and musical contributions.
Singer Ginuwine paid tribute to Magoo amid a string of personal tragedies. "I don't even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date ... " posted Ginuwine to Instagram. "This dude, always pushed me ...I will miss you maganooo that's what we called him ..... totally one of the best ever in my eyes."
Meanwhile, singer Keri Hilson commented on Timbaland's Instagram post. "Sending love Tim. You guys were a force together. Long live his legacy," she wrote. Swizz Beats, another legendary hip-hop producer, commented, "Sending my condolences to you and his family King." Rappers Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes also paid their respects. On Twitter, producer Jerome Trammel tweeted, "REST IN PEACE: Magoo He had a distinctive sound & music was uniquely made. He's now reunited with his friend Aaliyah. Rest peacefully."
It's clear that Magoo will be deeply missed.