Magoo, Timbaland's Former Rap Partner, Dead At 50

According to Stereo Gum, Magoo and Timbaland started making music together in 1989, and stayed together through the early 00s as Timbaland gained independent fame. During this decade and a half, they released three full-length albums. Timbaland went on to win 4 Grammy awards and become one of the most famous musical producers of all time, but Magoo's friends and faithful fans are dedicated to remembering his personal accomplishments and musical contributions.

Singer Ginuwine paid tribute to Magoo amid a string of personal tragedies. "I don't even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date ... " posted Ginuwine to Instagram. "This dude, always pushed me ...I will miss you maganooo that's what we called him ..... totally one of the best ever in my eyes."

Meanwhile, singer Keri Hilson commented on Timbaland's Instagram post. "Sending love Tim. You guys were a force together. Long live his legacy," she wrote. Swizz Beats, another legendary hip-hop producer, commented, "Sending my condolences to you and his family King." Rappers Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes also paid their respects. On Twitter, producer Jerome Trammel tweeted, "REST IN PEACE: Magoo He had a distinctive sound & music was uniquely made. He's now reunited with his friend Aaliyah. Rest peacefully."

It's clear that Magoo will be deeply missed.