What's The Real Meaning Of Jaded By Miley Cyrus? Here's What We Think
Miley Cyrus is the queen of making bangers and 2023's "Endless Summer Vacation" is a solid testament to her hitmaking abilities. The album's lead single, "Flowers," remained on top of the Billboard charts for multiple weeks, with the track even clinching the record for fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify. The song, which many regard as the ultimate breakup anthem, has Cyrus crooning about independence and self-fulfillment. Fans think that it was all about female empowerment and chasing one's happiness without the presence of a lover.
The former Disney star describes her newest album as something that "represents who I am." During her "Backyard Sessions" special streamed on Disney+, the singer shared that the record is pretty much an amalgamation of emotions, to which she hopes listeners will be able to relate. "There's subtle shade. There's, you know, honesty and truth, and there's some wisdom, and there's some humor, and there's some heaviness and depth," she said. Those strings of complex emotions were pretty evident in "Flowers," as well as the follow-up single, "River." It's felt on "Jaded," too, which many also assume is a breakup track. But is it really? Let's break down the lyrics.
Jaded looks to be explicitly about parting ways with a lover
"Jaded" is a much slower, more mellow track compared to "Flowers," but that doesn't mean it's any less powerful. In the song, Miley Cyrus laments about splitting from someone and the regret she feels about not having the chance to hold herself accountable. "I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry," she sings. "Now I've had time to think it over / We're much older and the bone's too big to bury," she continues, which appears to indicate that it is all too late and the relationship is far too broken to salvage.
In the pre-chorus, Cyrus expresses regret yet again, but this time it's over the demise of the relationship. "Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that? / Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked," she croons, seemingly implying that they could have gone the other way if they had only known how to handle things better. "We went to Hell, but we never came back / I'm sorry that you're jaded / I could've taken you places," she went on, implying that the two of them had simply given up.
Cyrus also opens up about how her ex abandoned her, too, when she sings, "You're not even willin' to look at your part " And even when she has moved on and found someone new, she admits that she'll probably still cling to what was lost. "I won't lie, it won't be easy / When somebody new is on your body / I'll change my number but keep your T-shirt."
Is Jaded about Miley Cyrus' divorce from Liam Hemsworth?
Miley Cyrus never said that none of her songs were about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but she also noted in her British Vogue interview that she doesn't want fans to reduce her work to just being about their marriage. "I wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased," she declared. "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."
But her feelings about her split from the "The Hunger Games" star appear to reflect the lyrics of "Jaded." In an interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus dished that "there was too much conflict" in their marriage to even fight for it. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting," Cyrus explained, but went on to clarify that Hemsworth would always have a special place in her heart despite everything that's happened. "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."