What's The Real Meaning Of Jaded By Miley Cyrus? Here's What We Think

"Jaded" is a much slower, more mellow track compared to "Flowers," but that doesn't mean it's any less powerful. In the song, Miley Cyrus laments about splitting from someone and the regret she feels about not having the chance to hold herself accountable. "I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry," she sings. "Now I've had time to think it over / We're much older and the bone's too big to bury," she continues, which appears to indicate that it is all too late and the relationship is far too broken to salvage.

In the pre-chorus, Cyrus expresses regret yet again, but this time it's over the demise of the relationship. "Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that? / Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked," she croons, seemingly implying that they could have gone the other way if they had only known how to handle things better. "We went to Hell, but we never came back / I'm sorry that you're jaded / I could've taken you places," she went on, implying that the two of them had simply given up.

Cyrus also opens up about how her ex abandoned her, too, when she sings, "You're not even willin' to look at your part " And even when she has moved on and found someone new, she admits that she'll probably still cling to what was lost. "I won't lie, it won't be easy / When somebody new is on your body / I'll change my number but keep your T-shirt."